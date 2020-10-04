Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 237.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

