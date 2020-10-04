Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

