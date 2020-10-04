Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

