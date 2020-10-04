Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of The Manitowoc worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $13,095,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $5,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.