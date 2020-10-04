Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 287,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

