Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of SeaSpine worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 99.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

