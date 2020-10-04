Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11,232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 6,163 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165,476.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

