Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

X stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.