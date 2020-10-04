Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 85.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

