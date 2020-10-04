Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of HealthStream worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HSTM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

