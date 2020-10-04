Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.24 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,844 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.