Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.38 Million in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $36.58 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.