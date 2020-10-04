Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 938.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of BCO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.23. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

