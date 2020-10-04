Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,000 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 65,255 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

BPFH stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.