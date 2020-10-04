Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 23,000 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of RPT Realty worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $5.89 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

