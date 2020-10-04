Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 23,200 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.51% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.