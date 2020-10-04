Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

PRI opened at $112.67 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

