Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after buying an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 913,230 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,608,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

