Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Kforce worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFRC opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

