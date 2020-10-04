Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

NAV stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.