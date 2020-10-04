Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 16,100 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $78.43 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.