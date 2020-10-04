Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 43,500 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CETV. FMR LLC raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 79.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 347,490 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 63.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 39.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,857 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CETV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

CETV opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 16.08%.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

