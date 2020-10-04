Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.