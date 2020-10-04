Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

