Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

