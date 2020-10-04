Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 141.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

