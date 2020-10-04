Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

