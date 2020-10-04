UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have outperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives in order to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients with greater dexterity, improving quality and speed to market. Also, it faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Efforts to expand operations by entering partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position and cost-control efforts might support long-term growth. However, the company’s net interest income remains under pressure due to negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. Pending litigations can result in higher legal costs, impacting bottom line.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in UBS Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

