UBS Group Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $48.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

