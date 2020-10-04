UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMH. DA Davidson upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.41 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $595.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.08.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

