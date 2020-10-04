Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Unifi worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 576.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 307,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 135.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unifi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

