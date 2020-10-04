Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.