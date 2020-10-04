ValuEngine Downgrades Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celsion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

CLSN stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,795.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $664,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $64,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

