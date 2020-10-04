Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,008 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.31 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

