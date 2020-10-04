World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,078,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,356,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

