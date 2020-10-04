Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 835,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.