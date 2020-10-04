Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Crane posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE CR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 427.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 138.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after buying an additional 193,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 377.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

