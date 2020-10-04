Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $2.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.50. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.