Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of MO stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,372,000 after purchasing an additional 267,384 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

