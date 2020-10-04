Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.18 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,839 shares of company stock worth $6,158,087. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $14,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 375,395 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

