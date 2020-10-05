-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

ETH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

