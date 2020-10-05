-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Mediwound reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mediwound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Mediwound during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.62. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

