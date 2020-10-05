-$0.20 EPS Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

RGLS stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

