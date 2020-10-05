-$0.25 EPS Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,494. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

