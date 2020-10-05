$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. JD.Com posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

