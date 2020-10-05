$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.18. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.28. 54,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $106.07.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

