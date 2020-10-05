$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.18 on Friday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.