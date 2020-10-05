11,941 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

