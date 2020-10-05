$24.48 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $24.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.02 billion and the highest is $24.76 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $103.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.40 billion to $106.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.76 billion to $130.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 326,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,315. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.