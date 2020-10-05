$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,534. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Aptiv by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.